AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Backpack Drive

By Big Island Now
June 27, 2018, 1:00 PM HST (Updated June 27, 2018, 11:46 AM)
×

HPD is having its annual backpack drive.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department announces that it is proud to participate again in a backpack drive for children who cannot afford to buy them. As in previous years, all police stations around the island will double as drop-off points for persons interested in helping children in need. Backpacks may be dropped off between now and Friday, Aug. 31.

Backpacks have been identified as the most requested non-food item for charities in Hawaiʻi. The donated backpacks will be distributed to children at women’s shelters, homeless shelters and transitional housing facilities around the Big Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the tenth consecutive year the police department has worked in partnership with HOPE Services Hawaiʻi and Camp Agape Big Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments