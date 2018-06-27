HPD Backpack Drive

The Hawaiʻi Police Department announces that it is proud to participate again in a backpack drive for children who cannot afford to buy them. As in previous years, all police stations around the island will double as drop-off points for persons interested in helping children in need. Backpacks may be dropped off between now and Friday, Aug. 31.

Backpacks have been identified as the most requested non-food item for charities in Hawaiʻi. The donated backpacks will be distributed to children at women’s shelters, homeless shelters and transitional housing facilities around the Big Island.

This is the tenth consecutive year the police department has worked in partnership with HOPE Services Hawaiʻi and Camp Agape Big Island.