Hirono Statement on Supreme Court Vacancy

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, the Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Constitution Subcommittee, issued the following statement on the Supreme Court Vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

“If the President’s nominee to the Supreme Court is anything like the nominees he’s been sending to the lower federal courts, I expect that we will see a nominee hand-picked by the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation intent on carrying out the right-wing ideology of the President and his most extreme supporters.

“Donald Trump has vowed that the Supreme Court should always remain Republican. The Supreme Court should be above politics, qualified, and exercise fair and independent judgment. Should there be hearings, I will exercise my Constitutional duty to determine whether any nominee appointed will respect the law, the Constitution, and American values.”