Hilo Woman Wanted on Suspicion of Vehicle Theft

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 52-year-old Hilo woman who is wanted for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Motor Vehicle (vehicle theft).

Jozan Mei-Ling Buckley-Francisco, also known as Kaleo Francisco, frequents the Puna and Hilo area and may be operating a silver 2016 Jeep Latitude, license number ZDD520.

She is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 132 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.