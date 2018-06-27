Hawaiian Airlines Appoints Rob Sorensen

On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, Hawaiian Airlines announced the appointment of Rob Sorensen as vice president of marketing and e-commerce. He is responsible for driving revenue growth through the airline’s online customer experience (e-commerce), global marketing communications, and marketing strategy & analytics.

“Rob brings an enormous wealth of experience in digital marketing across a wide range of consumercategories,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. “More importantly, he brings a deep passion for guest experience and for our brand, making him a great fit for the team. We’re excited for him to drive innovation and growth in consumer marketing and our largest sales channel,HawaiianAirlines.com.”

Prior to joining Hawaiian, Sorensen held senior marketing positions at industry-leading technology, retail and e-commerce companies. Most recently, he was the head of marketing and merchandising at Amazon Books, where he oversaw activities associated with the company’s first retail store concept. Sorensen previously served as senior vice president of marketing and omni-channel at Luxottica, overseeing all brand, marketing and omni-channel functions for 1,000 LensCrafters stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Sorensen started his marketing career at Dell in Round Rock, Texas, before moving to CarMax as its vice president of marketing.

Sorensen holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and Political Science from the University of Utah.