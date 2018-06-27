Hawai‘i to Receive $500K in Fed Recovery Funds

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded $500,000 in grant funding to the Hawai‘i Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, a June 27, 2018, press release revealed.

Earlier on June 27, President Donald Trump approved the State of Hawai‘i’s request for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Kaua‘i and O‘ahu residents whose homes have been lost or damaged due to historic flooding. FEMA’s individual assistance programs will help affected residents access critical federal funding and resources to recover.

The Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant will employ approximately 200 dislocated workers to help with the cleanup efforts in areas on Kaua‘i and O‘ahu that were impacted by severe flooding.

“This funding is much needed,” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) said. “It will speed up recovery efforts, and also allow for hundreds of people to be paid to help rebuild and recover.”

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) welcomed President Trump’s decision to amend the federal disaster declaration for the City and County of Honolulu and Kaua‘i County to include individual assistance for those affected by the flooding event in April, as well as the release of $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grand program.

The approval of Individual Assistance makes additional federal resources available for individuals and families in flood-affected communities, and the grant funding will support the creation of approximately 200 immediate jobs assisting in the cleanup efforts.

“I would like to thank the Trump Administration and FEMA for making Individual Assistance and support for immediate help with the clean-up available to our flooding victims on O‘ahu and Kaua‘i,” Sen. Hirono said. “These federal tools will go a long way in helping our residents recover over the coming months.”

Sen. Hirono traveled to Waimanalo and Kaua‘i’s North Shore to assess storm damage and meet with families and businesses who were affected by the severe flooding in those communities.

The Hawai‘i Congressional delegation had previously urged the president to approve Gov. David Ige’s disaster declaration request.

Senator Hirono has published resources and information from government agencies on her website for Hawaii residents affected by recent natural disasters. This page includes instructions for replacing important documents and updated information on federal services in impacted communities.