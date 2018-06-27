AD
6 AM: Kapoho Flow Expanding South Along Shoreline

By Big Island Now
June 27, 2018, 6:33 AM HST (Updated June 27, 2018, 6:33 AM)
Lava from fissure 8 is entering the sea yesterday morning, June 26, 2018, on the southern portion of the flow front primarily through the open channel, but also along this 0.6 mile-wide area with multiple laze plumes from smaller oozing lobes. PC: USGS

Wednesday, June 27, 6 a.m.:

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that Fissure 8 continues to be very active and is feeding a lava channel to the ocean at Kapoho. The flow is expanding south along the shoreline.

Gas emissions from the fissure eruption and laze at the ocean entry continue to be very high.

Currently, there is no immediate threat, but persons near the active flow should be prepared and heed warnings from Civil Defense.

Due to frequent earthquakes, residents in the Volcano area are advised to monitor utility connections of gas, electricity, and water after earthquakes.

Disaster assistance is available island-wide to individuals and businesses in Hawai‘i County that have been affected by the Kilauea eruption.

The Disaster Recovery Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is located at the Kea‘au High School Gym.

If you need a ride, buses run between the two shelters and the Disaster Recovery Center.

The Disaster Recovery Center is staffed with representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and State and County agencies.

