Trail & Area Closures at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park

By Big Island Now
June 26, 2018, 3:41 PM HST (Updated June 26, 2018, 3:41 PM)
Aerial view of the Kaloko Fishpond. National Park Service photo.

Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park Park announces that it will conduct helicopter operations on the following days: (All closures from 6 to 11 a.m.)

  • Friday, July 6, 2018 – Kaloko: closure of Kaloko Road, Kaloko parking area and Kaloko picnic area.
  • Friday, July 13, 2018 – Honokōhau: closure of Visitor center, VC parking, mauka/makai trail and sections of the coastal trail between the Harbor and Aimakapa shoreline.
  • Friday, July 20, 2018 – Honokōhau: closure of Visitor center, VC parking, and mauka/makai trail.
  • Friday, July 27, 2018Kaloko: closure of Kaloko Road, Kaloko parking area and Kaloko picnic area.

The reason for the closure is to provide public safety during helicopter operations for the purpose of removing invasive, non-native vegetation.

For further information contact the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park visitor center at (808) 326-9057.

