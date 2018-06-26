TIMELAPSE: Kīlauea’s Lower East Rift Zone Lava Flow Maps

A new video shows a timelapse of the lava flows erupted in Kīlauea’s Lower East Rift Zone between May 16 and June 25.

It was created from the GIS files produced for the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory’s map updates.

Pre-2018 lava flows are shown with purple outlines, current flows in red, and the basemap is the USGS National Map.

Lava flow layers are displayed at 50% transparency to allow features underneath them to remain visible, so their appearance may vary.