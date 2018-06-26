Supreme Court Upholds Travel Ban 3.0

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, ruled 5 to 4 to uphold a third version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban in Trump vs. Hawai‘i.

Last year, Lt. Gov. Doug Chin, when he was the attorney general, led the first challenge in the nation to the president’s revised order on the grounds that it was unconstitutional and illegal under immigration law.

“I hurt today for Hawai‘i families and others who have experienced discrimination and scapegoating due to President Trump’s bullying remarks and orders,” said Lt. Gov. Chin. “I am fortified, however, by the spirit of all those who came before us and struggled for the American dream. The path to civil rights does not always come quickly, but I have faith in humanity and believe justice will eventually prevail.”

Prior to becoming lieutenant governor on Feb. 2, 2018, Chin served for three years as the attorney general for the State of Hawai‘i protecting the rights of all residents to ensure fairness, equality and justice.

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) released a statement on the Supreme Court ruling upholding the President’s Muslim ban in Trump vs. Hawaii.

“Today is a dark day for our country,” said Sen. Hirono. “Every time our country has singled out a minority group for discriminatory treatment, we have been proven very, very wrong. The Supreme Court’s decision in Trump vs. Hawai‘i will be no different. By ignoring the president’s clear intent to discriminate against Muslims, the court handed the president unfettered power to continue to target minorities.”

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) also released a statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.

“What is legal is not always just,” said Sen. Schatz. “A narrow ruling on whether or not the president of the United States is in possession of the statutory authority to implement this policy avoids the basic question of whether or not it’s the right thing to do.

“The Supreme Court made the wrong decision and ignored the evidence that the Muslim ban, even the more narrowly tailored version, is a xenophobic policy that makes our country no safer than before. The American people know the truth about the Muslim ban: it is un-American and contrary to everything we stand for.”