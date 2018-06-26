Statement by House Speaker Saiki on Governor’s Intent to Veto List

Hawai‘i House of Representatives Speaker Scott K. Saiki released the following statement on the intent to veto list announced by Governor David Ige.

“The Hawai‘i State House of Representatives will examine the list and consult with Senate leadership to determine if an override session is warranted to address any measure that is actually vetoed.

If both chambers determine that an override session is unnecessary, the interim will provide additional time for members and proponents of vetoed measures to address the Governor’s objections. Members may submit new legislation for consideration during the 2019 session.”

According to the Hawai‘i State Constitution, the Legislature may convene on or before Tuesday, July 10, 2018 in Special Session to override a veto.

On July 10, any measure that has not been signed or vetoed by Gov. Ige will become law with or without his signature.