Solid Waste Disposal Rates Increasing

The County of Hawai‘i announces that on July 1, 2018, the solid waste disposal rates for the County of Hawaiʻi will increase.

Ordinance 18-005 amends the Hawaiʻi County Code, Chapter 20, relating to solid waste fees effective July 1, 2018. The ordinance reduces the annual finance charge from 18% to 12%, amends when the finance charge will be imposed, and increases the tipping fee on July 1 of each year from 2018 to 2022.

Section 20-47(a), Collection of Fees, has been amended to read as follows:

All charges shall be collected by the solid waste division of the department. Billings shall be made monthly. Payments are due before the end of the month following the month in which charges are incurred. A finance charge of one percent monthly (annual rate of twelve percent) shall be charged on all balances which are past due. In addition to this, access to county solid waste facilities may be denied until the account is current.

Section 20-49. Fee schedule, has been amended to read as follows:

(a) Charge rates shall be established as follows:

(1) Landfill disposal.

(A) Rate by weight: Dollars per ton prorated accordingly.

To view this ordinance in its entirety you may visit the Solid Waste Division website at: www.hawaiizerowaste.org .

If you have any questions regarding this change you may email swd@hawaiicounty.gov or call the Division at (808) 961-8270.