Sam Choy Cooks for Residents Affected by Lava Flows & Eruptions

Celebrity Chef Sam Choy was in East Hawai‘i on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, to cook and serve food for Puna residents that have been affected by the ongoing lava flows and eruptions.

Chef Choy and his staff of cooks joined members of the World Central Kitchen at the former KFC location in Pāhoa (soon to be Luquin’s Restaurant).

Choy mentioned that since this was a former KFC restaurant, he thought it would be appropriate to make a chicken dish, so he made “Chicken-Shoyu” which he delivered to the Pu’uhonua O Puna (community hub) around 4 p.m.

World Central Kitchen has been cooking over 800 meals-a-day for evacuees at three different sites.

The nonprofit group founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres in 2010 after a devastating earthquake in Haiti and last year alone, served over 4 million meals to victims of natural disasters.

In addition to the current Hawai‘i operation, it has ongoing operations in Puerto Rico, and in Guatemala, which also had a destructive eruption this month.

For more information or to donate click on their website: worldcentralkitchen.org or mail to World Center Kitchen Inc., P.O. Box 392289, Pittsburgh, PA 15251-9289