ProService Hawai‘i Creates New Company-Wide Initiative to Give Back

ProService Hawai‘i announces it has launched PROitForward, a company-wide service project that encourages employees to “pay it forward” to local communities. The company’s 249 employees, divided into teams, were provided company funds to invest in local charities that personally inspire them. PROitForward teams were further encouraged to document their efforts to give back (taking a cue from Drake’s viral music video for “God’s Plan”) with the help of Waianae High School’s Searider Productions. The employees’ chosen charities and shared highlights from the projects were unveiled at a company gathering on Saturday, June 23.

PROitForward teams started with $1,000 each to seed their service projects, and teams with the same charity interests had an option to join together and pool resources. Searider Productions partnered with ProService to capture the teams’ experiences as they went out into the community to be of service, creating a video campaign designed to inspire others to get involved and spread awareness. Continuing the spirit of community, local musician Moroni Naho’oikaika-Holoholokulani also provided music to accompany the vignettes. Moroni’s cover of “Stand Up”—a song of people coming together to help each other, made famous by Hawai‘i’s legendary Peter Moon who passed earlier this year—was created especially for the PROitForward project. The public is invited to watch the video to learn more about the charities, #PROitForward, and join in with their own random acts of kindness, generosity and giving to those less fortunate.

“It’s important for us to make a difference in our local communities where we live and work. We are dedicated to not only cultivating community at work, but also to paying it forward to the surrounding community and the many worthy organizations that are helping to care for and foster our island home every day,” said Ben Godsey, president and CEO of ProService Hawai‘i. “ProService Hawai‘i would not be able to thrive without the amazing people and neighborhoods around us. It is both humbling and rewarding for us to be able to give back in this unique way.”

PROitForward efforts spanned across O‘ahu, Maui, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island, and ranged from providing hundreds of shoes for keiki and hosting dinners at shelters, to conducting check presentations and surprising families in need with various supplies and support. In addition to company contributions, teams also conducted their own supplemental fundraising and donation efforts to further support their projects for a combined total of over $21,000 in assistance. The team-selected organizations include:

