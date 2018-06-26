Maui Chefs Team Up for Hawai‘i Island

Maui’s finest chefs are organizing a culinary fundraiser to support Hawai‘i Island Kaua‘i neighbors, friends, family and farmers suffering from damage from the recent natural disasters on both islands.

Project Kōkua for Kaua‘i & Hawaiʻi Island will take place at Maui Tropical Plantation (Grand View Lawn) on Sunday, July 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Project Kōkua evolved through the efforts of Chef Lyndon Honda, executive chef at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, along with Lisa and Halemanu Villiarimo. Lisa is the owner of Aloha Lifestyle, a lifestyle and food consulting company and entertainer. Halemanu is a recent 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner for “Island Music Album of the Year.”

“Hawai‘i is a unique place—though not connected by land, we are connected in our aloha, our desire to want to help one another and our way of life,” said Chef Honda. In a time like this, we all come together to kōkua where we are able.”

And for chefs, what better way to help than through a shared love of food? Project Kōkua for Kaua‘i & Hawaiʻi Island will give guests a delicious sampling of dishes by top chefs and restaurants from across the island of Maui.

Tickets are $60 per person, which includes chef tasting stations and entertainment by Halemanu Villiarimo. The evening also features a silent auction, and parking for the event is complimentary. All proceeds raised will go towards relief efforts distributed through Rotary Lahaina Foundation along with Malama Kaua‘i and Rotary Club of Pahoa. Guests are encouraged to follow the event Facebook page, @ProjectKokuaHawaii, for updates on participating Maui chefs.

In April 2018, Kaua‘i was hit with disastrous flooding. The livelihoods of many residents were greatly affected as flash floods tore through the land, causing chaos and devastation. Many homes, businesses, schools & farms were demolished, leaving thousands without power and water for days.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Hawaii Island, lava eruptions from Kīlauea Volcano continue to ravage the eastern side of the island, with over 600 homes destroyed and countless residents left without shelter, as well as devastation to land, crops and businesses.

On both islands, families and businesses are in need of financial assistance in order to begin the process of recovery and rebuilding. Event organizers and participants hope to raise more than $30,000.

How to Help

Buy event tickets on Eventbrite.com: Project Kōkua for Kaua’i and Hawai’i Island

Become an event sponsor

Donate a gift certificate or item for the silent auction **

Make a monetary donation

* Checks can be made out to The Rotary Foundation, memo: Project Kōkua.

** For donations, contact Gabi Masuda at gabimasuda@gmail.com or (808) 870-3278 to arrange for pickup.

For more information, contact Chef Honda at cheflyndonhonda@gmail.com or (808) 989-4733 or Lisa Villiarimo at livepono@mac.com or (808) 250-5825.