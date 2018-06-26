Kailua-Kona Man Charged in Connection With Robbery

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested and charged a Kailua-Kona man in connection with a robbery incident.

At 11:47 a.m., Sunday morning, June 24, 2018, the victim, a 65-year-old Kailua-Kona man, told police that he was stopped on Kuakini Highway at a local gas station where he stepped out of his running vehicle to clean his windshield. He was approached by a male suspect who knocked the him down and forcibly took the vehicle, causing him injury.

The suspect then sped off northbound on Kuakini Highway, ran a red light and broadsided an SUV traveling west down Palani Road with the right-of-way on the green light. The collision injured an elderly passenger in the SUV.

A good Samaritan who observed the accident followed the suspect, who fled the accident scene on foot. The Samaritan briefly detained the suspect until police arrived and took the suspect into custody.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested 23-year-old Derek Hanato of Kailua-Kona on suspicion of Unauthorized Use of a Propelled Vehicle. Hanato was taken to the Kona Police Cellblock while patrol officers and members of the Special Enforcement Unit continued the investigation.

At 2 p.m., Monday, police charged Hanato with one count of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, one count of an Accident Involving Bodily Injuries, one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, one count of Robbery in the second degree, one count of Inattention to Driving, one count of Theft in the second degree, one count of Assault second degree, and one count of Criminal Property Damage first degree.

Hanato remains in police custody in lieu of $83,000 bail, pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, June 26, in Kona District Court.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.