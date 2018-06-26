June 26, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 68. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers, mainly before noon. High near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Very windy, with an east wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Widespread haze. Low around 66. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. High near 82. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. Widespread haze. Low around 66. North wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Looking Ahead

A ridge of high pressure north of the islands will maintain a trade wind regime for the rest of the week, with the clouds and showers favoring the windward and mountain areas. Some of these showers will drift downwind into the lee areas of the smaller islands.

