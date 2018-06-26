June 26, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday July 02: Short-period wind waves will continue to produce elevated surf along east facing shores the next couple of days, and then trend down late in the week. Long-period south swell will increase on Tuesday, and build through Thursday, with peak surf heights expected to near advisory levels along south facing shores. The south swell will gradually diminish over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high SSW long period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

