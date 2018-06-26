HPD Searching for Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrant

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Kolten Mychal Quevedo who frequents the South Hilo areas of Pāpaʻikou, Pepe‘ekeo, Honomū and Hakalau.

Quevedo is 5-feet-4-inches and about 147 pounds. He is bald and has numerous tattoos, including one visible on the left side of his neck.

He is wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest for probation violation, and police also need to speak to him concerning other criminal investigations.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Officer Andrew Springer of South Hilo Patrol at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.