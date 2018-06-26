Captain Cook Woman, 67, Still Missing

Hawai‘i County Police are renewing their request for community members to be on the lookout for 67-year-old Deborah Wiley, who remains missing from Kinue Road in Captain Cook since Sunday evening, May 13, 2018.

Wiley is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark-bluish, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, grayish-white tennis shoes, and could now be wearing a camouflage-colored hat.

Wiley is in need of medication and may be disoriented.

Police confirm that Wiley was last observed walking on Highway 11 near the 111 mile-marker.

Extensive checks, to include notifying area businesses and residents, encompassing Captain Cook have been conducted since May 13 by personnel with the Hawaiʻi Police Department, Hawaiʻi Fire Department, along with numerous family and community members.

A Hawaiʻi Police Department scent-discriminating canine was also utilized to locate Wiley; however, she remains missing.

Also, extensive aerial searches were conducted with assistance from the Hawaiʻi Fire Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and United States Coast Guard. Some of the properties in this general area consist of larger sized acreage with heavy foliage and property owners are encouraged to visually check their properties for anything that may be out of the ordinary.

Police have not received any additional information regarding Wiley’s whereabouts, but they are asking community members to continue to be on the lookout for her.

Anyone with information about Wiley’s whereabouts are asked to contact dispatch at (808) 935-3311 or Det. David Matsushima via email at David.Matsushima@hawaiicounty.gov or at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224.