6 AM: Gas Emissions Remain Very High

Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 6 a.m.:

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that Fissure 8 continues to erupt with a full lava channel flowing to the ocean at Kapoho.

Gas emissions from the fissure eruption and at the ocean entry laze plumes continue to be very high.

Currently, there is no immediate threat, but persons near the active flow should be prepared and heed Hawai‘i County Civil Defense messages and warnings.

To report your home or property damaged or destroyed, call the Hawai‘i Real Property Tax Office at (808) 961-8201. To report your home or property inaccessible due to lava isolation or mandatory evacuation, call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.

A community meeting at the Pāhoa High School Cafeteria will be held today at 5 p.m.