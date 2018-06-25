Volcano Community Meeting, June 28

The Volcano community is invited to a community meeting this Thursday, June 28, 2018, regarding the ongoing seismic and collapse/explosion activity at the summit of Kīlauea and the continued closure of the Kīlauea section of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Representatives from Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will be on hand to answer questions.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Cooper Center in Volcano Village, located at 19-4030 Wright Rd.