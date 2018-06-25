Royal Kona Resort Employees and Local Entertainers Offer Support to Puna Residents

The Royal Kona Resort announces that In the weeks immediately following the Kīlauea eruption, restort employees initiated donation drives at Don’s Mai Tai Bar during its Thursday music series with local entertainers, Henry Kapono and Johnny Valentine.

During the performances, employees collected food and supplies for victims affected by Kīlauea’s devastation. The coordinated effort generated two large pallets of food and supplies, and raised over $3,600 in cash. Royal Kona Resort staff recently delivered the donations received to the Puna relief station in Kea‘au.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our employees and guests,” said Tom Bell, president of Hawaiian Hotels and Resorts, the hotel management group for the Royal Kona Resort. “It is heartwarming to see the community coming together to provide much needed support for our neighbors in need.”