Reps Introduce Bill to Increase Access to Oral Health Care

Hawai‘i has many residents that need dental care and unfortunately do not receive it for one reason or another. On Monday, June 25, 2018, Sens. Mazie K. Hirono and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), introduced the Action for Dental Health Act of 2018, a bill that would reauthorize initiatives that increase access to oral health treatment and prevention services, particularly for underserved communities.

“Children and families in Hawai‘i continue to face barriers in accessing necessary dental care – particularly in rural and underserved communities,” Sen. Hirono said. “This bill would increase resources for communities across Hawai‘i to establish regular dental care and increase the number of dental providers.”

“Oral health is an important part of one’s overall health and well-being, but many people lack access to these essential services – especially those from underserved communities,” Sen. Booker said. “This legislation takes a vital step in addressing those gaps and increasing families’ access to oral health care and preventive services.”

“Oral health is an essential component of overall health and it’s critically important for all people in Hawai‘i to have access to oral health services,” said Dr. Robert Baysa, President of the Hawai‘i Dental Association. “Leaders like Senator Hirono are helping to promote oral health in a way that will benefit Hawai‘i’s children and adults.”

Sens. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) also cosponsored the Action for Dental Health Act.

Children in Hawai‘i have the highest prevalence of tooth decay in the nation, and many Hawai‘i residents seek care at hospital emergency departments for untreated and preventable dental conditions. A 2015 report by the Hawai‘i State Department of Health showed significant oral health disparities in Hawai‘i’s residents relating to income, education, ethnicity, and geographic location.

This legislation would address these disparities by: