Overflight Video: Large Outbreak Near Fissure 8

Videographer Mick Kalber released this video of an overflight of the East Rift Zone he took with Paradise Helicopters on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalber stated:

A large outbreak near Fissure 8 sent lava directly toward our [Kalber’s] home last night.

The Volcano Goddess, Pele is continually erupting hot liquid rock into the channelized rivers leading to the Pacific Ocean, but a sizable flow to the northwest of the cone spilled lava down the river bank toward the homes on Nohea Street.

Our [house] is on Kupono, just one street up.

Fortunately by morning, the substantial outbreak had stalled, just before leaving the flow field, but nearly reaching a home nearby.

Most of the fountaining activity is still confined within the nearly 200-foot high spatter cone she has built around that eruptive vent. Her fiery fountains send 6-9 million cubic meters of lava downslope every day