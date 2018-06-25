June 25, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. Low around 66. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep a breezy trade wind weather pattern across the Hawaiian Islands through next week. Clouds and showers will move across each island favoring windward and mountain areas with brief periods of showers drifting over leeward sections. Wind speeds will decrease next weekend as an upper low weakens the ridge north of the islands.

