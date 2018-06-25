June 25, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday July 01: Rough surf will continue along east facing shores through the week. Two overlapping, long-period south swells are expected this week with the first one filling in Tuesday and the second through the day Wednesday. Surf will near, and possibly reach, advisory level along south facing shores Wednesday through Thursday as the second swell fills in and peaks.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. The swell shifts to the SW and fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This rotates more SSW and builds in the aftrernoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE medium period swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates to the SE and fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

