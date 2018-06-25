AD
Fissure 8 Tephra Cone Changes Shape Through Time

By Big Island Now
June 25, 2018, 1:57 PM HST (Updated June 25, 2018, 2:40 PM)
The U.S. Geological Survey released this animated GIF on Monday, June 25, 2018.

This animated gif shows the fissure 8 tephra (cinder and spatter) cone morphology changes between June 15 and 24, 2018.

During this time a shoulder grew on the channel side of the cone as the vent shifted from being two distinct fountains to three, then to a single source of voluminous roiling. The cone height is about 154 feet from the hardened lava surface on which it was built.

