Absentee Ballots Mailed to Voters Affected by Kīlauea

The Hawai‘i County Elections Division will begin mailing absentee ballots on June 25, 2018, to voters originally assigned to Pāhoa Community Center (04-03) and Pāhoa High/Intermediate School (04-04).

Affected voters should expect to receive their ballot for the Primary Election at the mailing address associated with their voter registration.

On June 7, 2018, the Office of Elections issued a proclamation declaring polling places Pāhoa Community Center and Pahoa High/Intermediate School as absentee precincts for the 2018 Primary Election due to the continuing volcanic eruption along the East Rift Zone.

As an absentee precinct, all registered voters are automatically sent a ballot to the mailing address associated with their voter registration instead of the polling place being opened on election day.

Election officials want to remind voters to update their voter registration if they have moved, relocated, or provided the post office with a forwarding address as soon as possible to ensure they receive their ballot for the Primary Election as ballots are non-forwardable.

Additionally, “RUGGLES, Jen” will appear on the ballot for voters of 04-03 even though she has withdrawn her candidacy for Hawai‘i County Council member, District 5. Since ballots have already been printed, a notice will be included pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes §11-117(b), informing voters that votes cast for this candidate will not be counted.

If you do not receive your ballot, contact the Hawai‘i County Elections Division at (808) 961-8277 to check your voter registration status. Voted ballots must be received by the Clerk’s Office before the close of polls, 6 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Voters may also cast their ballot at any early walk-in voting location in the county from July 30 through Aug. 9.

For additional information about absentee voting, contact the Hawai‘i County Elections Division at (808) 961-8277.