6 AM: Aviation Alert Level Reduced

Monday, June 25, 2018, 6 a.m.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that Fissure 8 continues to erupt with a full channel flowing to the ocean at Kapoho.

Currently, there is no immediate threat, but persons near the active flow should be prepared and heed warnings from Civil Defense.

Due to frequent earthquake activity, residents in the Volcano area are advised to monitor utility connections of gas, electricity, and water after earthquakes.

Disaster assistance is available island-wide to individuals and businesses in Hawai‘i County that have been affected by the Kīlauea eruption. The Disaster Recovery Center at the Keaau High School Gym is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tropic Care 2018 will provide free medical, dental and eye care today, June 25, through Thursday, June 28, at Kea‘au High School between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tropic Care is open to everyone, regardless of whether or not they are affected by the disaster.

Current Volcano Alert Level: WARNING

Current Aviation Color Code: ORANGE

Kīlauea Volcano Summit

Episodic collapse of Kīlauea Volcano’s caldera floor continues, at times accompanied by bursts of small amounts of volcanic ash. The most recent of these occurred today at 4:12 pm.

Since late May, these collapse/explosion events have rarely produced significant ash plumes rising more than 10,000 feet above sea level where they can pose a significant hazard to aviation. For this reason, HVO is reducing the aviation color code from RED to ORANGE.

Collapse/explosion events that may produce ash plumes are expected to continue as long as subsidence is occurring at the volcano’s summit. At any time, activity could intensify producing more ash and higher ash plumes. During these events, ash may be transported downwind to impact communities.

For forecasts of where ash would fall under forecast wind conditions, consult the Ash3D model output here.

Information on volcanic ash hazards and how to prepare for ash fall maybe found at http://www.ivhhn.org/information#ash (health impacts) OR https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanic_ash/ (other impacts).

Sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano’s summit have dropped to levels below those measured during the high stand of the summit lava lake. Air quality in the summit area is, however, impacted by emissions from the Lower East Rift Zone. Information on sulfur dioxide and vog impacts and how to protect yourself from vog may be found here.

Kīlauea Volcano Lower East Rift Zone

Eruption of lava and gas from the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ) continues into its seventh week. The eruption remains hazardous and therefore HVO is maintaining alert level WARNING.

The Fissure 8 cone continues to feed a lava flow reaching the ocean at the Kapoho area coastline. Short-lived overflows of lava from an established channel occur periodically but generally do not travel beyond the existing flow field.

Pele’s Hair and other lightweight volcanic glass fragments from the lava fountain at Fissure 8 continue to fall downwind of the fissure, dusting the ground within a few hundred meters (yards) of the vent. High winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents are urged to minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation similar to volcanic ash.

Volcanic gas emissions remain very high in the Lower East Rift Zone. Shifting wind conditions can bring VOG to nearly all of the Island of Hawaii. VOG information can be found here.

The ocean entry is a hazardous area. Interaction between lava and ocean water can produce sudden explosions of dangerous debris and steam. The growing lava delta is unstable and can slide into the sea without warning. Additionally, the interaction of lava with the ocean creates a towering plume of “laze,” a corrosive seawater plume laden with hydrochloric acid and fine volcanic particles that can irritate the skin, eyes and lungs.

Additional ground cracking and outbreaks of lava in the area of the active fissures are possible. Residents downslope of the region of fissure vents should remain informed and heed all Hawai‘i County Civil Defense messages and warnings