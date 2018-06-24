Obituary Notices: Week of June 24, 2018

William George Friel

January 2, 1943 – June 15, 2018

William George Friel, Jr., 75, of Wailuku, passed away on June 15, 2018 at Maui Hospice Hale in Wailuku. He was born on January 3, 1943 in New York. Visitation 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service 10 a.m. and cremation will follow.Committal service will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Maui Veterans Cemetery.

William was a retired elementary school teacher.He is survived by his wife, Tessie Delos Santos-Friel; three brothers-in-law, Len (Faye) Arnel, Edwin (Jocelyn); five sisters-in-law, Rocky (Mike), Susan (Ren), Judith (Armando), Cristina (Peter), Lorna; stepson, Anthony; step-grandson, Eric Windham, niece and nephew, Dave and Nancy Cook.

Connie Maze Saphore

September 14, 1951 – June 15, 2018

She was an employee for the spa in The Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea for over 20 years. She was surrounded by many friends and she had touched countless of lives. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Saphore of 14 years, who have been together for 20 happy years. Connie is also survived by her sister, brother, step family, many nieces, her nephew, great nieces and all of Jeff’s family as well..A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She will always be loved, greatly missed and will always live forever in our hearts.In lieu of flowers you can make a donation in Connie’s name to the Maui Food Bank or to Women Helping Women.

Fred Switgall

November 25, 1955 – June 8, 2018

Memorial service will be held on June 23, 2018 at Leleiwi Beach Park in Hilo. Visitation 9:00am. Program 11:00am.He is survived by spouse Ekekela Ridgeway of Pahoa; son Paul Kainalu Switgall of Pahoa; daughter Punahele Ridgeway of Pahoa; brother Paul Stanley Switgall of San Diego; 2 grandchildren. He was a member of Defenders of the Wildlife, National Rifle Association, Surfrider Foundation and Feed the Hungry. Family request casual/beach attire.

Alfred Lester Cravalho

October 29, 1946 – June 6, 2018

Alfred Lester Cravalho, 71 of Pukalani, passed away on June 6, 2018 at his residence. Born October 29, 1946 in Makawao, Hawaii. He was employed with the Hawaii State Dept. of Land and Natural Resources and was the Sand Island State Park Caretaker Foreman until he retired June 2015 after 44 years of service.

He is survived by sons, Darren (Adelina) and Chad (Shannon) Cravalho; daughter, Lori Cravalho; mother, Margaret Cravalho; brother, Gary Cravalho and five grandchildren: Matthew and Alexander Wright and Madison, Michael, and Luke Cravalho.

Services will be held on June 22, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, Kahului, Maui. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. with prayer service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park, Maui View Garden.