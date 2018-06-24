KDEN Presents ‘Oliver!’ at UH Hilo Performing Arts Center

What does a theater company do when their beloved performing space is not available due to the rocking and rolling of an active Volcano? For the last month Kīlauea Drama & Entertainment Network (KDEN) has been an orphaned theater company doing a show about an orphan and at last KDEN has found a home for their summer musical.

KDEN’s production of Lionel Bart’s “OLIVER!” will be moving to the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center. The show will run July 13 – 29, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

“This has been a particularly trying year for us” says director Suzi Bond, “The closing of the National Park less than a week before auditions had people thinking we weren’t doing the show. But, the show must go on and this will help bring some normalcy to a very trying situation. The cast has been rehearsing in people’s living rooms, Christ Lutheran Church, and at a studio in Volcano owned by the very generous Bonnie Goodell. It is hard to be nomadic and not have consistency, but this cast defines the term troupers. It will be nice to finally be able to rehearse and perform in one place. Lee Dombroski & Dory Yamada at UHH’s Performing Arts Center have opened their doors, and their theater and made the facility affordable for us. We couldn’t do this without the help of so many wonderful people.”

“Oliver!” is the musical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale Oliver Twist. Book, music and lyrics are all by Lionel Bart. This classic musical first premiered in London’s West End in 1960. The show features such memorable songs a “Where is Love?”, “As Long As He Needs Me”, “Food Glorious, Food” and “Who Will Buy?”. The talented cast of 19 is led by director Suzi Bond, with musical direction by Walter Greenwood, and choreography by Carmen Richardson. Set design is by Jonathan Sudler with Kala Daily as Stage Manager

Starring as the waif Oliver is newcomer Quin Scheetz. Veteran actors Hayden Konanui-Tucker is the Artful Dodger and Joel Kelley is Fagin. Joy Sever takes on the role of Nancy and Ray Ryan is Bill Sikes. The versatile ensemble members are Stephen Bond, Kaulmia Boyer, Debbie Campbell, Kalleigh Chapman, Lichen Forster, Karl & Susie Halemano, Joyce Hanley, Ariana Kelley, Michael Meyer, Dawn Pelletier, Steve Peyton, Stanislaw Stack, Travis Woods and Elizabeth Young.