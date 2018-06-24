June 24, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 73. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before 11am. High near 83. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 68. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers after 11am. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before 11am. High near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before 11am. High near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. Low around 70. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before 11am. Widespread haze. High near 79. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 8pm. Widespread haze. Low around 64. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep a breezy trade wind weather pattern across the Hawaiian Islands through next week. Showers will move across each island favoring windward and mountain areas with brief periods of showers drifting over leeward sections.

