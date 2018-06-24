June 24, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday June 30: Rough surf will continue along east facing shores through next week, with small surf along the other shores. Two overlapping long-period south swells are expected next week with the first one filling in Tuesday and the second through the day Wednesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ESE medium period swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high S long period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high mix of ESE wind swell and SSW long period swell with occasional shoulder sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT