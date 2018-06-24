Hawai‘i Island Lane Closures Through June 29

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures through Friday, June 29, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

1) KEA‘AU

Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of the Keaau-Bypass Road intersection to Kamehameha School on Monday, June 25, through Friday, June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.