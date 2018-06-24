Councilwoman Ruggles Won’t Seek Reelection

Hawai‘i County Councilmember Jennifer Ruggles (District 5) has announced that she will not be seeking reelection in 2018.

In a Facebook statement posted on Sunday, June 24, 2018, Councilwoman Ruggles stated:

“Aloha everyone. If, in case you haven’t heard by now, I have withdrawn my candidacy for this year’s election.

“This position has by far been the most gratifying and challenging experience in my life. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed meeting and getting to know all of you, and have been humbled and encouraged beyond words by your support. Together we’ve learned and grown so much.

“I have been so privileged to have been able to serve and represent Puna, the place I was raised and the people I’ve grown up with.

“My work is not finished and will not be finished when I leave office. There is much work to be done I will keep you posted.

“In the next six months I plan on finishing strong. I will continue to focus on our district, fight regressive tax increases, stand up for our disadvantaged populations and protect our natural resources.

“If you have any questions, feel free to call my office as always at (808) 961-8263.”