Video of ‘Lava Boats’

The U.S. Geological Survey released this time-lapse video of the perched lava channel issuing from fissure 8 on Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone.

Rafts of accreted lava move down stream and look like boats moving down a river. These are termed lava balls or lava boats and form when portions of the fissure 8 cone or levees break away and are rafted down stream. As they move along in the channel, additional lava can cool to their surface to form accretionary lava balls.