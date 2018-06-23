AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Video of ‘Lava Boats’

By Big Island Now
June 23, 2018, 7:30 PM HST (Updated June 23, 2018, 7:30 PM)
×

The U.S. Geological Survey released this time-lapse video of the perched lava channel issuing from fissure 8 on Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone.

Rafts of accreted lava move down stream and look like boats moving down a river. These are termed lava balls or lava boats and form when portions of the fissure 8 cone or levees break away and are rafted down stream. As they move along in the channel, additional lava can cool to their surface to form accretionary lava balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments