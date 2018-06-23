June 23, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 73. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. Low around 70. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A strong high pressure system will be passing north of the islands over the weekend, resulting in breezy trade winds. Accompanying the trades will be the trade shower that will be favoring the windward and mountain areas. Some of these showers will be spilling over into the lee areas of the smaller islands from time to time.

