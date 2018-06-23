June 23, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday June 29: Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated for most of the period as local and upstream trade winds deliver short period wind waves. A small, relatively short-period southeast swell will arrive late this weekend, and persist through next week. A long-period south swell will arrive Tuesday and gradually increase into Thursday, with peak surf heights expected to produce advisory-level surf along south facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high SW long period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

