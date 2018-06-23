Applications Still Being Accepted for Free Preschool on Four Islands

The Hawai‘i State Public Charter Commission announces that applications are still being accepted for free high-quality preschool classes at charter schools on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi and Molokaʻi for the 2018-2019 school year. The public prekindergarten program is open to income eligible 4-year-old children born between August 1, 2013 and July 31, 2014.

The Pre-K program is made possible by the U.S. Department of Education Preschool Development Grant. The grant allows the State of Hawaiʻi to expand high-quality preschool programs in targeted communities. The grant is administered by the Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission and will serve up to 360 keiki this coming school year.

Income eligible means families who earn at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level Guidelines for Hawaiʻi. The list below shows the calculated income for families interested in applying.

Family of two can earn up to $37,860

Family of three can earn up to $47,800

Family of four can earn up to $57,740

Family of five can earn up to $67,680

Family of six can earn up to $77,620

Family of seven can earn up to $87,560

Family of eight can earn up to $97,500

Participating schools by island:

Hawaiʻi:

Nā Wai Ola Public Charter School, Mountain View, (808) 968-2318

Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School, Laupāhoehoe, (808) 962-2200

Ke Kula ʻo Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu Iki Laboratory Public Charter School*, Keaʻau & Waimea, (808) 982-4260

Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter School*, Keaukaha, (808) 961-0470

Kua O Ka Lā New Century Public Charter School, Preschool Campus-Nānāwale, (808) 965-2193

Volcano School of Arts and Sciences, Volcano, (808) 985-9800

Oʻahu

Kamaile Academy Public Charter School, Waiʻanae, (808) 697-7110

Ke Kula ʻo Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu Iki Laboratory Public Charter School*, Waiʻanae, (808) 982-4260

Ke Kula ʻo Samuel M. Kamakau Laboratory Public Charter School*, Kāneʻohe, (808) 235-9175

Waiʻalae Elementary Public Charter School, Honolulu, (808) 733-4880

ADVERTISEMENT

Molokaʻi

Kualapuʻu School: A Public Conversion Charter, (808) 567-6900

Kauaʻi

Ke Kula Niihau O Kekaha Learning Center**, (808) 337-0481

* Hawaiian language and culture focus

**Ni‘ihau language and culture focus

Give your child the opportunity at having the best start to their educational career. Children who are well-prepared for school can focus on learning. Give them that early start and prepare them for success in school and life.

For additional information, please contact the Commission’s Pre-K Grant Manager Deanne Goya at Deanne.Goya@spcsc.hawaii.gov or at (808 )586-5227.