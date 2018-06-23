8:40 AM: Frequent Earthquake Activity

This news story will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available and new articles will be added to the website’s “News” section. Previous information about ongoing events can be found in Big Island Now’s “Volcano Blog” section

8:40 a.m.: Frequent Earthquake Activity

The eruption in the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ) continues with no significant change during the past 24 hours.

Fountains from Fissure 8 spatter cone continue to supply lava to the open channel with only small, short-lived overflows. During an overflight early this morning, geologists observed incandescence from Fissure 22, but no associated spattering or flow. Lava is entering the sea this morning on the southern side of the entry area primarily through the open channel, but also along a 0.6 miles wide area. The entry areas are marked by billowing laze plumes.

Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass fragments from the lava fountain at Fissure 8 continue to fall downwind of the fissure, dusting the ground within a few hundred yards of the vent. High winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents are urged to minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation similar to volcanic ash.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that Fissure 8 continues to erupt with a full channel flowing to the ocean at Kapoho. Currently, there is no immediate threat, but persons near the active flow should heed warnings from Civil Defense. Due to frequent earthquake activity, residents in the Volcano area are advised to monitor utility connections of gas, electricity and water after earthquakes.

You may monitor vog and air quality conditions online using the Hawai‘i Interagency Vog Information Dashboard, linked on the Civil Defense website. (vog.ivhhn.org/)

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is located at the Kea‘au High School Gym.

Free medical, dental and eye care will be available today, June 23 at “Tropic Care 2018” at Kea‘au High School between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tropic Care will also hold a free legal clinic today only from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tropic Care is open to everyone, regardless of whether or not they are affected by the Kīlauea eruption.