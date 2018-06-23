27th Annual Great Waikoloa Rubber Duckie Race

Buy a duck and hope for some luck as the Kings’ Shops announces the 27th year of the Great Waikoloa Rubber Duckie Race, which benefits the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawai‘i.

The festivities at Kings’ Shops start at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4, and will include foodbooths, children’s entertainment, live music on the stage and special promotions at the center. The Rubber Duckie race will begin at 3 p.m. on Kings’ Lake followed by a special performance by “Sudden Rush” at 3:30 p.m. on the stage. The evening will end with the awards ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Kings’ Shops stage and then a fireworks extravaganza at the Waikoloa Bowl at 8 p.m.

Activities will coincide with this year’s circus theme and include airbrush tattoos, face painting, carnival games and more. Featured entertainment will include:

11:30 a.m. – A-Bay’s Waikoloa Bar & Grill Watermelon Eating Contest

12:30 p.m. – H.I.C.C.U.P. Circus

1 p.m. – The Original Big Island Shave Ice Co. Shave Ice Eating Contest

2 p.m. – Duck Waddling & Duck Calling Contest

3 p.m. – RUBBER DUCKIE RACE at Kings’ Lake

3:30 p.m. – Sudden Rush

5 p.m. – Awards Ceremony at Center Stage

Adoption certificates for the Rubber Duckie race are on sale until 3 p.m. on race day Wednesday, July 4, and offer a chance to win over $31,000 in prizes. Individual duckie adoptions are $5 each and Quack Packs are $25 each and include five adoption certificates and one event T-shirt (while supplies last). And this year you can join the “Hall of Fame” with your $100 donation and get 40 adoptions and a T-shirt.

For more information visit www.KingsShops.com.