South Hilo Crime Report: June 15–21

South Hilo Crime Report: June 15–21June 22, 2018, 3:41 PM HST (Updated June 22, 2018, 3:41 PM)
Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to four burglaries, two vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in South Hilo over the seven-day period from June 15 to 21, 2018.
Of the two vehicles reported stolen, one had been recovered at the time of this report.
The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:
4 BURGLARIES
- On June 17 between 2:20 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., a 20-year-old female reported that her 49-year-old ex-boyfriend, entered her residence near the 100 block on W. Palai Street without permission through an unlocked front door while she was sleeping. The male woke the female up and asaulted her.
- Between June 15 at 3 p.m. and June 17 at 9 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a community center located near the 200 block on Wainaku Street by breaking a rear win- dow. Twelve Hanes brand t-shirts were stolen from within.
- Between June 18 at 10 p.m. and June 19 at 2 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a business located near the 200 block on Keawe Street by prying open a side door. A Honda power washer, Bosch radio and Graco brand paint sprayer were stolen.
- Between June 19 at 5 p.m. and June 20 at 8:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a business located near the 100 block on Kamehameha Avenue by breaking a window. A Surface Pro laptop and a HP Chrome book were stolen.
2 Motor Vehicle Thefts
- On June 16 at approximately 4:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a business property located near the 1100 block on Waianuenue Avenue via the rear gate and removed a silver 2002, 2WD Toyota Tacoma, bearing Hawai‘i license plate 806HDG. Truck not located.
- Between June 19 at 9 p.m. and June 20 at 5 a.m., unknown suspect(s) stole a 1999 Toyota 4runner, bearing plates HFF779, from a carport located near the 100 block on Kawailani Street. The vehicle was located off roadway on Route 11 just north of Stainback Hwy.
7 Unauthorized Entry Motor Vehicle
- On June 16 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., a silver 2017 Jeep had it’s window brokenwhile parked at Happiness Park on Lihiwai Street by unknown suspect(s). A backpack with unknown items within was removed.
- On June 17 at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 39-year-old male reported that a male suspect attempted to enter his 2013 Hyundai SUV while the victim was seated within the vehicle at a party on Paipai Street. The victim said the male suspect assaulted him and damaged the hood and windshield to his vehicle.
- Between June 17 at 8 p.m. and June 18 at 4:15 p.m., unknown suspect(s) slashed the driver side canvas window to a 1992 Jeep Wrangler while it was parked on Mamo Street. The victim reported that only his Bose stereo faceplate was missing from inside.
- On June 18 between 4:40 p.m. and 7 p.m., unknown suspect(s) broke and shattered the rear passenger window of a black 2015 Toyota Corolla 4dsd while it was parked near the 1800 block on Kalanianaole Street. Removed was a gray O’neill zipped 6-pocket bag containing a black clutch bi-fold wallet and $200 U.S. currency.
- On June 19 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a silver Toyota 4dsd, through an unlocked door, while it was parked outside of a residence near the 200 block on Kaūmana Drive. Suspect(s) removed a purse with miscellane- ous contents.
- On June 21 between 6:50 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., unknown suspect(s) broke the driver side rear door window of a 2012 Ford Escape, while it was parked on Laehala Street. Removed was a backpack which contained hiking clothes, rations and U.S. currency.
- On June 21 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., unknown suspect(s) had entered into a 2018 Nissan Versa through an unlocked door, while it was parked near the 100 block on Puainako Street. Stolen was a purse containing approximately $100 worth of items.