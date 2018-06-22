South Hilo Crime Report: June 15–21

Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to four burglaries, two vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in South Hilo over the seven-day period from June 15 to 21, 2018.

Of the two vehicles reported stolen, one had been recovered at the time of this report.

The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:

4 BURGLARIES

On June 17 between 2:20 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., a 20-year-old female reported that her 49-year-old ex-boyfriend, entered her residence near the 100 block on W. Palai Street without permission through an unlocked front door while she was sleeping. The male woke the female up and asaulted her. Between June 15 at 3 p.m. and June 17 at 9 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a community center located near the 200 block on Wainaku Street by breaking a rear win- dow. Twelve Hanes brand t-shirts were stolen from within. Between June 18 at 10 p.m. and June 19 at 2 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a business located near the 200 block on Keawe Street by prying open a side door. A Honda power washer, Bosch radio and Graco brand paint sprayer were stolen. Between June 19 at 5 p.m. and June 20 at 8:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a business located near the 100 block on Kamehameha Avenue by breaking a window. A Surface Pro laptop and a HP Chrome book were stolen.

2 Motor Vehicle Thefts

On June 16 at approximately 4:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a business property located near the 1100 block on Waianuenue Avenue via the rear gate and removed a silver 2002, 2WD Toyota Tacoma, bearing Hawai‘i license plate 806HDG. Truck not located. Between June 19 at 9 p.m. and June 20 at 5 a.m., unknown suspect(s) stole a 1999 Toyota 4runner, bearing plates HFF779, from a carport located near the 100 block on Kawailani Street. The vehicle was located off roadway on Route 11 just north of Stainback Hwy.

7 Unauthorized Entry Motor Vehicle