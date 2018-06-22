Overflight Video: ‘Rainy Day Lava‘

Videographer Mick Kalber released this video of an overflight of the East Rift Zone he took with Paradise Helicopters on Friday, June 22, 2018.

Kalber stated:

Recent rain on the Leilani flow field added to the atmospheric conditions this morning.

Fissure 8 shone through the mist, is still pouring untold volumes of hot liquid rock into the channelized rivers flowng to the Pacific Ocean. Most of the fountaining activity is still confined within the nearly 200-foot high spatter cone Pele [the volcano goddess] has built around herself. Her fiery fountains send 6-9 million cubic meters of lava downslope every day, a amount difficult to even wrap your mind around.

The ocean entry was very messy this morning, variable winds blowing gasses everywhere. Two major entries are located near where the beach community of Vacationland stood just two weeks ago. Tons of lava is entering the water there to the south, and many smaller fingers of lava drip into the water to the north.