June 22, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Widespread haze before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 68. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 73. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Widespread haze before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 60. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers. Widespread haze. Low around 65. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A moderately strong high pressure system is slated to pass north of the islands over the weekend, resulting in a boost in the trade winds to breezy. This ramping up of the trades will be accompanied by an increase in trade showers, where the lee side of the smaller islands may experience some passing showers. Leeward Big Island will have some scattered showers each afternoon and evening for the coming days.

