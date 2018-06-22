June 22, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday June 28: Surf will continue to gradually build through the weekend along east facing shores as the trades strengthen. Small surf will continue elsewhere with no significant swells anticipated through the weekend. Overlapping long-period south swells are expected next week with the first swell expected to arrive around Tuesday and the second one around Wednesday or Thursday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SE medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more ESE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more E and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

