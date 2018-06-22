Japan Concert Raises Money for Puna Evacuees

Moved by the aloha spirit, concert goers in Hatsukaichi, Japan recently donated to volcano relief for Puna evacuees.

In May 2018, Halau Kaʻeaikahelelani traveled from Kona to Hiroshima for a performance that inspired the donation.

When introducing the performers, Tadashi Hosokawa, chairman of Hatsukaichi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, asked the audience to think of those affected by Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi Island. He mentioned, “Some losing their houses, some spending everyday still scared by another eruption.”

The donation from the people of Hatsukaichi was collected and delivered to the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce (KKCC) in June. The Kona-Kohala Chamber and the Hatsukaichi Chamber have fostered a sister chamber relationship since 2006 with the goal of promoting friendly relations, cultural and social exchange, and business promotion.

“We are very grateful to Mr. Hosokawa and people of Hiroshima,” said KKCC Executive Director Wendy Laros. “This donation will go to Hawaiʻi Island United Way as they continue to help the Puna community in providing shelter to displaced families.”