Governor Ige Signs Supplement Budget

Governor Ige Signs Supplement BudgetJune 22, 2018, 3:06 PM HST (Updated June 22, 2018, 3:06 PM)
Gov. David Ige signed HB 1900 (Act 53) on Friday, June 22:
“This year’s supplemental budget reflects the priorities of the people of Hawaiʻi,” said Gov. Ige. “In addition to maintaining funding levels for core services, supplemental appropriations were made for housing, homelessness and disaster relief efforts. I’m proud that my administration’s responsible fiscal policies and management practices provided a sufficient cash balance that could be targeted for these pressing needs.”
Highlights of funding for the Fiscal Biennium 2017-19 (operating and capital):
- Added $1,848,498 in special funds for the Legacy Land Conservation program (operating)
- Added $6,506,000 in general obligation bonds for Watershed Initiatives (capital)
- Added $700,000 for the Hawaiʻi Promise Program for the Community Colleges (operating)
- Added $904,384 to the Department of Education for hard-to-staff bonuses and 9 permanent positions for teacher mentoring (operating)
- Added $3,877,063 for the Kūpuna care program and increased funding for the Kupuna caregiver program by $1,200,000 (operating).
- Added $21,500,000 for improvements and renovations to public housing, statewide (capital)
- Added $800,000 for homeless outreach, including services for persons experiencing substance abuse (operating)
- Added $238,000 for the Hawai‘i Emergency Operations Center (operating)