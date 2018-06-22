Governor Ige Signs Supplement Budget

Gov. David Ige signed HB 1900 (Act 53) on Friday, June 22:

“This year’s supplemental budget reflects the priorities of the people of Hawaiʻi,” said Gov. Ige. “In addition to maintaining funding levels for core services, supplemental appropriations were made for housing, homelessness and disaster relief efforts. I’m proud that my administration’s responsible fiscal policies and management practices provided a sufficient cash balance that could be targeted for these pressing needs.”

Highlights of funding for the Fiscal Biennium 2017-19 (operating and capital):