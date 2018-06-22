FEMA Answers Questions on SBA Low Interest Disaster Loans

FEMA released the following questions and answers regarding Small Business Administration Low-Interest Disaster Loans to businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters that may be affected by the Kīlauea eruptions and lava flows.

What is an SBA disaster loan?

The U.S. Small Business Administration is the federal government’s primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property.

SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property. These disaster loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations.

SBA is working in conjunction with Hawai’i County Civil Defense Agency and FEMA to help business owners and residents recover from the Kilauea eruptions and earthquakes.

Who is eligible for SBA low-interest loans?

The SBA is authorized to offer low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes (including landlords) private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters that have sustained disaster-related damage.

What’s the most common misunderstanding about SBA loans?

The most common misunderstanding about an SBA loan is the assumption that SBA disaster loans are only for businesses. While SBA offers loans to businesses of all sizes, low-interest disaster loans are also available to private nonprofits, homeowners and renters alike.

When should you apply?

Businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters should apply right away with SBA as part of the overall federal disaster recovery process and not wait for any insurance claims to settle.

Why should you apply?

Survivors are encouraged to submit disaster loan applications even if they do not believe that they will need a disaster loan. There is no obligation to accept if offered.