The Hawai’i Classic Cruizers, Inc. (HCC), a nonprofit organization, hosts the largest classic/vintage triennial car cruise in the State of Hawai‘i coined “Cruize Paradise”. This summer, HCC brings to the Big Island Cruize Paradise 2018. The 11-day event kicks off with registration on June 28, and culminates on July 8, 2018.

Car enthusiasts from neighbor islands including Maui and O‘ahu, as well mainland enthusiasts from Oregon, Washington, Texas and California ship their classic/vintage vehicles to Hilo and participate in 11 days of cruising, car shows and other activities.

All car shows and drive-in movie night are free admission to the public.

Participants pay $40 to enter one vehicle and $10 for each additional vehicle. Yes, some folks have more than one classic vehicle. This fee allows their vehicle entry into all events. One-day passes are available for $10 per vehicle at a single event of their choice. It will cost approximately $50,000+ to put on this 11-day event. Expenses include: insurance, permits, facility rentals, advertising, professional services, entertainment, audio/visual services, equipment rental, etc. T-shirts, hats and memorabilia are available for purchase at the car shows.

Cruize Paradise 2018 is a great opportunity that allows for HCC to partner with the community, the County of Hawai‘i and local businesses to showcase and promote the automobile from the past and present as well as our beautiful island. This fun and family oriented 11-day event puts the Big Island on the map of the world with other hot rod organizations.

During Cruize Paradise 2015, over 400 classic vehicles geared up for car shows on the Big Island that attracted over 10,000 spectators in Hilo, Kona and Waikoloa. Residents and visitors walked away from past events extremely satisfied and inspired by the camaraderie and vehicles on display. The past success of this event resulted in many community members, neighbor islanders and out-of-state participants requesting a repeat of this event.

To enhance the 2018 4th of July Independence Day celebration, hundreds of vintage and modified classic vehicles will be on display for the day in Downtown Hilo Bayfront’s Soccer Fields on Wednesday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited to view, take photos and experience a part of the past that will rekindle fond memories for the kupuna and create fresh ones for the keiki.

On Friday, July 6, the community is invited to a drive-in movie night at the Hilo Civic Grounds. Vehicles start rolling in at 6 p.m.; movie will start upon darkness. Featured movie is Gone in 60 Seconds. Food trucks will provide hot meals, snacks and drinks for purchase. Everyone is invited to watch the movie in their vehicle or bring lounge chairs and enjoy the movie under the stars. Free admission.

The ambiance of having hundreds of classics in one location and friendly interaction experienced by a diversified group of people has been a true inspiration for car enthusiasts.

Throughout Cruize Paradise, car enthusiasts will burn over 5,000 gallons of fuel, spend about $4,000 in fuel costs alone and travel over a combined total of 100,000 miles and. Some vehicles anticipate traveling approximately 600 miles over the 11 days getting about 10-12 miles per gallon of fuel. Car enthusiasts will travel across the island, lodge at various hotels and condominiums, eat at local eateries and shop in our malls, boutiques and supermarkets. This event is an incredible boost to our local economy.

“We are thankful for the support given by the community, the County of Hawai‘i, our sponsors and especially our corporate sponsor, NAPA Auto Parts,” said HCC President Martha Rodillas. “We welcome our visitors from Maui, O‘ahu, Oregon, Washington, Texas, Michigan and California. Our visitors are treated like ohana and they enjoy mixing with the folks from the Big Island. We are proud to showcase our beautiful island, share our local food and have fun.”

Cruize Paradise would not be possible if not for the car enthusiasts, fans, friends and family on the Big Island. Big Island folks share their prized 4-wheeled rides with the community during Cruize Paradise and enjoy the display of “eye-candy”. Everyone is invited to our show-and-shine events across the island as well as our drive-in movie night at the Hilo Civic Grounds. These events are free, family oriented, and open to the public. Join in making new memories with classic vehicles on the Big Island of Hawai‘i.

More information can be found at https://hawaiiclassiccruisers.com/

Schedule of events: