6 AM: Dominant Ocean Entry on the South Edge of Flow

6 a.m.: Dominant Ocean Entry on the South Edge of Flow

The eruption in the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ) continues with little change.

Lava fountains from the Fissure 8 spatter cone continue to feed the established channel shuttling lava to the Kapoho coastline. A dominant ocean entry on the south edge of the flow front produced a large laze plume throughout the day. Upslope, minor overflows from the channel occurred periodically, but all were short-lived and did not extend beyond the current flow field. Fissure 6 oozed lava sporadically through the early morning hours.

Fissures 16/18 and 22 displayed incandescence early this morning.

Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass fragments from the lava fountain at Fissure 8 continue to fall downwind of the fissure, dusting the ground within a few hundred yards of the vent. High winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents are urged to minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation similar to volcanic ash.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that Fissure 8 continues to erupt with a full channel flowing to the ocean at Kapoho. There is no immediate threat at this time, persons near the eruption should be prepared and listen for Civil Defense updates. Trade winds are pushing vog to the southwest.

Residents of Hawai‘i County who suffered damage or losses from the recent Kīlauea volcanic eruption and earthquakes, can register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

A Disaster Recovery Center or DRC, jointly operated by Hawaii County, the State of Hawaii, and FEMA is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is located at the Kea‘au High School Gym.

FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and state and county government agencies will be present at the center.

If you need a ride, buses will be running between the two shelters and the DRC between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m..

Free medical, dental and eye care will be available June 22 and June 23, at “Tropic Care 2018” at Kea‘au High School between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Free breakfast and lunch will be available for children. Tropic Care is open to everyone, regardless of whether or not they are affected by the Kīlauea eruption.